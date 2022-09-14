A white-tailed deer grazes in a field off of Skeel Avenue near the 12th-hole tee box on Prairie Trace Golf Course, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sept. 14, 2022. A 2020 aerial survey of the base revealed 157 deer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7418836
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-CA439-1003
|Resolution:
|2465x1961
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Archery deer hunting season begins Sept. 24, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Archery deer hunting season begins Sept. 24
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT