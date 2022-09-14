A white-tailed deer grazes in a field off of Skeel Avenue near the 12th-hole tee box on Prairie Trace Golf Course, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sept. 14, 2022. A 2020 aerial survey of the base revealed 157 deer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
Archery deer hunting season begins Sept. 24, by Matthew Clouse