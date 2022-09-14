Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archery deer hunting season begins Sept. 24

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A white-tailed deer grazes in a field off of Skeel Avenue near the 12th-hole tee box on Prairie Trace Golf Course, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sept. 14, 2022. A 2020 aerial survey of the base revealed 157 deer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 14:54
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    hunting
    hunt
    archery
    deer
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

