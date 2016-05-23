US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201622, "Buoy Maintenance." Robert Tandecki (22 of 26)

Coast Guard Cutter Maple, a 225-foot Juniper-class buoy tender, patrols the inland waters of Southeast Alaska, an area that covers 1,000 miles of intricate waterways. While on patrol the Maple conducts search and rescue operations, fisheries law enforcement, pollution response, and aids to navigation. Here the cutter is en route to perform maintenance on a buoy temporarily occupied by a seal. US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201622, "Buoy Maintenance." Robert Tandecki, watercolor, 10 x 14
