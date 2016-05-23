Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201622, "Buoy Maintenance." Robert Tandecki (22 of 26)

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2016

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard Cutter Maple, a 225-foot Juniper-class buoy tender, patrols the inland waters of Southeast Alaska, an area that covers 1,000 miles of intricate waterways. While on patrol the Maple conducts search and rescue operations, fisheries law enforcement, pollution response, and aids to navigation. Here the cutter is en route to perform maintenance on a buoy temporarily occupied by a seal. US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201622, "Buoy Maintenance." Robert Tandecki, watercolor, 10 x 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201622, "Buoy Maintenance." Robert Tandecki (22 of 26), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATON
    maintenance
    Robert Tandecki
    COGAP artwork
    Cutter Maple

