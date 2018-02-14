Lt. Col. Skylar Rollins, 911th Air Refueling Squadron commander, speaks to an audience during a reactivation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. There are approximately 145 Active Duty Airmen assigned to the 911th ARS ranging from 13 different Air Force Specialty Codes, who will work in conjunction with the 916th Air Refueling Wing and their KC-46A Pegasus aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2018 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:18 Photo ID: 7418547 VIRIN: 220909-F-XN600-1518 Resolution: 6210x4140 Size: 19.67 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 911th ARS reactivated at SJAFB, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.