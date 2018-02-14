Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911th ARS reactivated at SJAFB

    911th ARS reactivated at SJAFB

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Skylar Rollins, 911th Air Refueling Squadron commander, speaks to an audience during a reactivation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. There are approximately 145 Active Duty Airmen assigned to the 911th ARS ranging from 13 different Air Force Specialty Codes, who will work in conjunction with the 916th Air Refueling Wing and their KC-46A Pegasus aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2018
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:18
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    change of command
    reactivation
    KC-46A
    SJAFB
    911th ARS

