    T-38s, F-35s sync missions

    ID, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron and T-38A Talons assigned to the 2d Fighter Training Squadron fly in formation over southern Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022. The units, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and Eglin AFB, Florida, traveled to Idaho for a training exercise supporting F-35 student pilot’s basic course capstone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38s, F-35s sync missions, by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    aerial photography
    AETC
    Tyndall
    F-35A Lightning II
    T-38A Talon
    AirForceNewswire

