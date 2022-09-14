T-38s, F-35s sync missions

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron and T-38A Talons assigned to the 2d Fighter Training Squadron fly in formation over southern Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022. The units, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and Eglin AFB, Florida, traveled to Idaho for a training exercise supporting F-35 student pilot’s basic course capstone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

