Megan Kane, a Mechanical Engineer with the Armament Directorate at Robins AFB, Georgia, led the effort to develop an app that locates suitable spaces for nursing mothers who need to pump breast milk regularly. The creation of lactation spaces, either from converting existing rooms or the installation of "pods," is one of many programs led by the Women's Initiative Team, which is part of the Department of the Air Force Barriers Analysis Working Group. Specifically, WIT is charged with identifying barriers to women's service that influences and impacts women's propensity to serve and advocating to eliminate those barriers through policy change. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 11:42 Photo ID: 7418147 VIRIN: 220915-F-FC975-3001 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 501.1 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Hometown: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 91: The Robins AFB WIT finds innovative solution to help nursing moms, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.