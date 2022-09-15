Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 91: The Robins AFB WIT finds innovative solution to help nursing moms

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Megan Kane, a Mechanical Engineer with the Armament Directorate at Robins AFB, Georgia, led the effort to develop an app that locates suitable spaces for nursing mothers who need to pump breast milk regularly. The creation of lactation spaces, either from converting existing rooms or the installation of "pods," is one of many programs led by the Women's Initiative Team, which is part of the Department of the Air Force Barriers Analysis Working Group. Specifically, WIT is charged with identifying barriers to women's service that influences and impacts women's propensity to serve and advocating to eliminate those barriers through policy change. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

    Innovative solution helps nursing mothers locate resources

