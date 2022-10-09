Sentinel Watch held at EADS as part of Suicide Prevention Month

New York Air National Guardsmen from the 224th Air Defense Group, stationed at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, participated in the unit’s Sentinel Watch suicide prevention event on Sept. 10-11. Pictured, from left to right, are 1st Lt. Carmela Ruiz, Tech. Sgt. Mitchell Zecca and Staff Sgt. Cory Boepple, holding the You Are Enough sign. Part of the unit’s #GotMySix National Suicide Prevention Month efforts, the Sentinel Watch focused on improving Airman connectivity, which plays a critical role in reducing suicide risk. The 224th ADG also held a Sentinel March through the Griffiss Business and Technology Park. New York Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Tanasha Walker, 224th Air Defense Group.

