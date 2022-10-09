Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentinel Watch held at EADS as part of Suicide Prevention Month

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Timothy Jones 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    New York Air National Guardsmen from the 224th Air Defense Group, stationed at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, participated in the unit’s Sentinel Watch suicide prevention event on Sept. 10-11. Pictured, from left to right, are 1st Lt. Carmela Ruiz, Tech. Sgt. Mitchell Zecca and Staff Sgt. Cory Boepple, holding the You Are Enough sign. Part of the unit’s #GotMySix National Suicide Prevention Month efforts, the Sentinel Watch focused on improving Airman connectivity, which plays a critical role in reducing suicide risk. The 224th ADG also held a Sentinel March through the Griffiss Business and Technology Park. New York Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Tanasha Walker, 224th Air Defense Group.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentinel Watch held at EADS as part of Suicide Prevention Month, by Timothy Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EADS Sentinel events focus on reducing suicide risk

