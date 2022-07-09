Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Air Guard 75th Anniversary Jet

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C eagle fighter jet designated as the Florida Air National Guard's 75th Anniversary jet is pictured in a hangar at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 7, 2022. The jet pays homage to the FLANG's history by featuring every aircraft assigned to the unit on one of the vertical tail fins. It also includes the Wing's emblem, the state flag, and a mjolnir, a nod to the Wing's motto as the "home of the Thunder." A team of nearly a dozen Airmen assigned to various units within the 125th Maintenance Group spent about one year developing a creative design and securing approval through higher headquarters to commission the aircraft. In September 2022, the team spent about two weeks bringing their creation to life and unveiled the aircraft officially during the 125 FW's Family Day held Sept. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike Monlezun)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7417547
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-F3877-1001
    Resolution: 1280x765
    Size: 167.02 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    AF75

