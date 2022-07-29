Master Sgt. Brandon Blake, Detachment Superintendent and a Registered Respiratory Care Practitioner for the Special Operations Surgical Team, Detachment 1, 720th Operations Support Squadron, Birmingham, Ala. poses for photos as part of being recognized as a recipient of the U.S. Air Force 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year 2022, Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 29, 2022. Blake was chosen for this award based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements including his lifesaving role in Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 18:46 Photo ID: 7417344 VIRIN: 220729-F-MN059-0002 Resolution: 4171x2775 Size: 964.46 KB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Truly an honor.”: SOST member recognized as Air Force OATY, by SSgt Kelly Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.