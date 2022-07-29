Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Truly an honor.”: SOST member recognized as Air Force OATY

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Walker 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    Master Sgt. Brandon Blake, Detachment Superintendent and a Registered Respiratory Care Practitioner for the Special Operations Surgical Team, Detachment 1, 720th Operations Support Squadron, Birmingham, Ala. poses for photos as part of being recognized as a recipient of the U.S. Air Force 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year 2022, Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 29, 2022. Blake was chosen for this award based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements including his lifesaving role in Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Walker)

