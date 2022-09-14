Students attend the Department of the Navy (DON) and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Flight Academy program. The program is a new STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office — located at the Office of Naval Research — which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7417329
|VIRIN:
|220914-N-NO201-0001
|Resolution:
|3260x1959
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Up, Up and Away: Navy and Marine Corps JROTC Academy Takes Flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Up, Up and Away: Navy and Marine Corps JROTC Academy Takes Flight
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT