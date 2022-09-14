Up, Up and Away: Navy and Marine Corps JROTC Academy Takes Flight

Students attend the Department of the Navy (DON) and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Flight Academy program. The program is a new STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office — located at the Office of Naval Research — which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives. (Courtesy photo)

