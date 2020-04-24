NRO, SPACECOM Hash Out Roles in Space

From top left, U.S. Air Force (ret.) Lt. Gen. David Deptula, dean of Air Force Association's Mitchell Institute, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Guetlein, deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas James, commander of Joint Task Force-Space Defense engage in a virtual discussion April 24, 2020. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7417279
|VIRIN:
|200424-F-PJ643-0001
|Resolution:
|3194x1865
|Size:
|407.77 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
