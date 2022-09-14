Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Research & Development Enterprise Attend Military Health System Research Symposium

    Naval Medical Research &amp; Development Enterprise Attend Military Health System Research Symposium

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Tommy Lamkin 

    Naval Medical Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Sept. 14, 2022) Lt. Jennifer Louie, of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) presents a research poster at Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). NSMRL, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise, attended MHSRS, the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. (U.S. Navy photo by Tommy Lamkin/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Research & Development Enterprise Attend Military Health System Research Symposium, by Tommy Lamkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

