Naval Medical Research & Development Enterprise Attend Military Health System Research Symposium

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Sept. 14, 2022) Lt. Jennifer Louie, of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) presents a research poster at Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). NSMRL, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise, attended MHSRS, the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. (U.S. Navy photo by Tommy Lamkin/Released)

