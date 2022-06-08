Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers’ quick thinking and prompt action saves lives on Florida river

    Soldiers’ quick thinking and prompt action saves lives on Florida river

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Outdoor enthusiasts kayak, raft and tube down Coldwater Creek in Milton, FL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7416532
    VIRIN: 220806-A-GX012-926
    Resolution: 550x412
    Size: 67.1 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers’ quick thinking and prompt action saves lives on Florida river, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers&rsquo; quick thinking and prompt action saves lives on Florida river

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    river rescue
    ACLC
    AMCOM
    Aviation Center Logistics Command
    Martha Chavez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT