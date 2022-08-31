Sgt. Maj. Devon Weber faces the crowd following his assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Army Aviation Museum on Fort Rucker, Ala., Aug. 31, 2022.
|08.31.2022
|09.14.2022 11:13
|7416492
|220831-A-GX012-158
|5568x3712
|884.64 KB
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|1
|0
Aviation Center Logistics Command welcomes new sergeant major to leadership team
