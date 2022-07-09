Our Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week’s members are Master Sgt. Wykeisha Opoku, Tech Sgt. David Monroy, Staff Sgt. Heather Gilbert, Senior Airman Julian Jordan and Senior Airman Preston Hatter, from the 31st Medical Support Squadron Resource Management Office (RMO).



The RMO flight oversees the 31st Medical Group’s $11.6 million budget. The team identified a seven-year third-party collections billing error that resulted in $1.3 million in lost funds. They then screened patients during front desk check-in procedures to gain third party insurer information and prevent misspent government funds. The changes boosted compliance from 21% to 90%.



The team also facilitated the Defense Health Agency (DHA) manpower realignment by verifying and updating 50 local national and GS personnel files as well as 2,000 line items, ensuring a seamless transfer of function. They were proactive with the realignment through establishing relationships with the U.S. Army to coordinate DoD Civilian Personnel Office training. Lastly, the team realigned $40,000 for readiness funds to purchase a virtual reality simulator that will provide 12 hours of medical air force specialty code training per year for approximately 60 medics.



The team strives to be adaptable, inclusive and promote decision-making at all levels.



Thank you for all that you do for Wyvern nation!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 10:18 Photo ID: 7416374 VIRIN: 220907-F-QI825-1006 Resolution: 6467x4311 Size: 3.1 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week, by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.