    Army Materiel Command names AMCOM attorney the 2022 Attorney of the Year

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Katherine MacKenzie, AMCOM chief of the Acquisitions Law and Operations Division, was named Army Materiel Command 2022 Joyce I. Allen Attorney of the Year. The award is given annually to a civilian or military attorney or patent advisor for outstanding accomplishments in the services of the legal profession and the community.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 09:57
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Redstone Arsenal
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

