Army Materiel Command names AMCOM attorney the 2022 Attorney of the Year

Katherine MacKenzie, AMCOM chief of the Acquisitions Law and Operations Division, was named Army Materiel Command 2022 Joyce I. Allen Attorney of the Year. The award is given annually to a civilian or military attorney or patent advisor for outstanding accomplishments in the services of the legal profession and the community.

