DoD’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Leader, Rosenblum, Travels to UK to Talk Chemical Conventions, Mutual Defense

Ms. Deborah Rosenblum, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs (ASD(NCB)) attends the 24th International Chemical Weapons Demilitarization Conference (CWD) in London, September 6-8, 2022, along with Ms. R, Baroness Annabel Goldie, U.K. Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence, and Dr. Paul Hollinshead, Chief Executive of Dstl. The CWD Conference is organized by Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the science inside UK defence and security, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, to promote cooperation and collaboration in achieving a future free from chemical weapons. (Photo credit: Dstl Crown Copyright)

