    DoD’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Leader, Rosenblum, Travels to UK to Talk Chemical Conventions, Mutual Defense

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition & Sustainment)

    Ms. Deborah Rosenblum, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs (ASD(NCB)) attends the 24th International Chemical Weapons Demilitarization Conference (CWD) in London, September 6-8, 2022, along with Ms. R, Baroness Annabel Goldie, U.K. Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence, and Dr. Paul Hollinshead, Chief Executive of Dstl. The CWD Conference is organized by Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the science inside UK defence and security, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, to promote cooperation and collaboration in achieving a future free from chemical weapons. (Photo credit: Dstl Crown Copyright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:42
    Photo ID: 7414970
    VIRIN: 220906-D-GG979-001
    Resolution: 3000x2133
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: LONDON, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Leader, Rosenblum, Travels to UK to Talk Chemical Conventions, Mutual Defense, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chemical
    demilitarization
    CWC
    CWD

