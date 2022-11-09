U.S. military personnel assigned to United States Central Command unpack critical aid delivered to Sukkur Airport, Pakistan in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission, Sep 11, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. This USAID-led delivery was the first of many to be distributed at several locations throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac D. Garden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 03:45 Photo ID: 7413604 VIRIN: 220911-F-AQ171-1069 Resolution: 3770x3016 Size: 6.77 MB Location: PK Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US delivers AID to Pakistan, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.