Dave Puckett, Japan Engineer District’s Chief of the Security Plans Operations Office, gestures toward a white board, working out the game plan as part of the Japan Engineer District's "walk, run, crawl" plan as they ramp up to take part in Exercise 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7413527
|VIRIN:
|220825-D-AD803-059
|Resolution:
|6432x3760
|Size:
|13.04 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Engineer District EOC Execise 2022, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Crawl, Walk, Run: Japan Engineer District exercise finds its legs
