    Japan Engineer District EOC Execise 2022

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Dave Puckett, Japan Engineer District’s Chief of the Security Plans Operations Office, gestures toward a white board, working out the game plan as part of the Japan Engineer District's "walk, run, crawl" plan as they ramp up to take part in Exercise 2025.

    Crawl, Walk, Run: Japan Engineer District exercise finds its legs

    Japan
    USACE
    Engineer
    Exercise
    Training

