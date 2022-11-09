Senior Airman Amy Granfield, a public health technician with the 157th Medical Group, was awarded with an Air Force Commendation Medal Sept. 11, 2022 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Granfield saved a life during a boating accident July 24, 2022 on Long Pond in Pelham, N.H. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 10:51
|Photo ID:
|7411828
|VIRIN:
|220911-Z-TW741-1003
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire Airman Saves Life in Boating Crash, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Hampshire Airman Saves Life in Boating Crash
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT