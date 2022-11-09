Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire Airman Saves Life in Boating Crash

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Amy Granfield, a public health technician with the 157th Medical Group, was awarded with an Air Force Commendation Medal Sept. 11, 2022 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Granfield saved a life during a boating accident July 24, 2022 on Long Pond in Pelham, N.H. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    This work, New Hampshire Airman Saves Life in Boating Crash, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

