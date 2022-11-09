New Hampshire Airman Saves Life in Boating Crash

Senior Airman Amy Granfield, a public health technician with the 157th Medical Group, was awarded with an Air Force Commendation Medal Sept. 11, 2022 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Granfield saved a life during a boating accident July 24, 2022 on Long Pond in Pelham, N.H. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

