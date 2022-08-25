Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Coast Guard Chefs Excel in Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Christian Bostick, left, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Adrian Hernandez, right, pose for a photo aboard U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), Aug. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Anita Chebahtah)

