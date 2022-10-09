USVs Operate During Eager Lion 2022

220910-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF AQABA (Sept. 10, 2022) Two unmanned surface vessels, a Devil Ray T-38 and Saildrone Explorer, operate in the Gulf of Aqaba, Sept. 10, during Eager Lion 2022. Eager Lion is an exercise between the U.S., Jordan & 28 partner nations focused on enhancing military cooperation & interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 03:11
|Photo ID:
|7411130
|VIRIN:
|220910-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|4687x3125
|Size:
|625.69 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF AQABA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
