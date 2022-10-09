Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USVs Operate During Eager Lion 2022

    GULF OF AQABA

    09.10.2022

    220910-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF AQABA (Sept. 10, 2022) Two unmanned surface vessels, a Devil Ray T-38 and Saildrone Explorer, operate in the Gulf of Aqaba, Sept. 10, during Eager Lion 2022. Eager Lion is an exercise between the U.S., Jordan & 28 partner nations focused on enhancing military cooperation & interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo)

    TAGS

    US 5th Fleet
    Unmanned surface vessel
    Task Force 59
    Eager Lion 2022

