USVs Operate During Eager Lion 2022

220910-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF AQABA (Sept. 10, 2022) Two unmanned surface vessels, a Devil Ray T-38 and Saildrone Explorer, operate in the Gulf of Aqaba, Sept. 10, during Eager Lion 2022. Eager Lion is an exercise between the U.S., Jordan & 28 partner nations focused on enhancing military cooperation & interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo)

