UH-60 Blackhawks and an Apache AH-64 from the Utah Army National Guard brought in distinguished visitors to visit more than 200 service members across four major commands who participated in a one day exercise held at Dugway Proving Ground on Sept. 8, 2022. The joint force exercise prioritized the concepts of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 18:24 Photo ID: 7410610 VIRIN: 220908-Z-DP148-1428 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.06 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.