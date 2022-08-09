Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

During an unprecedented joint force exercise, members from the 151st Air Refueling Wing unload a Polaris Military RZR from a KC-135R Stratotanker on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)

