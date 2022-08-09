UH-60 Blackhawks and an Apache AH-64 from the Utah Army National Guard brought in distinguished visitors to visit more than 200 service members across four major commands who participated in a one day exercise held at Dugway Proving Ground on Sept. 8, 2022. The joint force exercise prioritized the concepts of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7410524
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-DP148-1376
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1015.88 KB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT