Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Air Force Reserve Command Test Center arrives in support of an unprecedented joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022, at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This joint force exercise incorporates more than seven military entities across three branches creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever changing wartime horizon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)

