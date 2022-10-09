Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    459th MXG Assumption of Command

    459th MXG Assumption of Command

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Justen 

    459th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col Kenneth Jensen (right) accepts the guidon from Col Gregory Buchanan (left),459th Air Refueling Wing commander, during his assumption of command of the 459th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Lt. Kat Justen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 08:44
    Photo ID: 7409373
    VIRIN: 220910-F-HS721-0022
    Resolution: 1500x2250
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 459th MXG Assumption of Command, by TSgt Katie Justen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MXG
    459
    AOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT