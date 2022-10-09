Col Kenneth Jensen (right) accepts the guidon from Col Gregory Buchanan (left),459th Air Refueling Wing commander, during his assumption of command of the 459th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Lt. Kat Justen)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 08:44
|Photo ID:
|7409373
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-HS721-0022
|Resolution:
|1500x2250
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 459th MXG Assumption of Command, by TSgt Katie Justen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT