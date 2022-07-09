U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Corder, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron customer service NCOIC at PERSCO, won Marauder of the week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 9, 2022. "The best part of the deployment so far has been meeting all sorts of people, not just from the U.S. but from all over the world."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 03:15 Photo ID: 7409215 VIRIN: 220907-F-PT849-0014 Resolution: 3000x2036 Size: 419.76 KB Location: KW Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marauder of the Week, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.