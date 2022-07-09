Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week

    KUWAIT

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Corder, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron customer service NCOIC at PERSCO, won Marauder of the week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 9, 2022. "The best part of the deployment so far has been meeting all sorts of people, not just from the U.S. but from all over the world."

    PERSCO
    Kuwait
    deployment
    the rock
    Ali Al Salem
    marauder of the week

