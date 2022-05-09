Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the Italian Armed Forces conduct an airdrop during Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan

    JORDAN

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Claude Nelson 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers from the Italian Armed Forces conduct an airdrop during Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, Sept. 5, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Claude Nelson)

