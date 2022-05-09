Soldiers from the Italian Armed Forces conduct an airdrop during Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, Sept. 5, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Claude Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 01:48
|Photo ID:
|7409190
|VIRIN:
|220905-A-VR904-164
|Resolution:
|4937x3497
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from the Italian Armed Forces conduct an airdrop during Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, by SPC Claude Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT