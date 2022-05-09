Soldiers from the Italian Armed Forces conduct an airdrop during Exercise Eager Lion in Jordan, Sept. 5, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Claude Nelson)

