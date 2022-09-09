BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class Robert Kurth renders a salute as displayed on the jumbotron at the Orioles versus the Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Religious Program Specialist Seaman Braydon Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7408605
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-DD308-186
|Resolution:
|2521x4033
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors attend the Orioles vs Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
