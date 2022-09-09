Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors attend the Orioles vs Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022 [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors attend the Orioles vs Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class Robert Kurth renders a salute as displayed on the jumbotron at the Orioles versus the Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Religious Program Specialist Seaman Braydon Abbott)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Photo ID: 7408605
    VIRIN: 220909-N-DD308-186
    Baseball
    Salute
    Musician
    Sailor
    Jumbotron

