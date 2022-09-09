Sailors attend the Orioles vs Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class Robert Kurth sings the national anthem before the Orioles versus the Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Oliver Serna)

