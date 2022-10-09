New joint BADC team ensures PSAB security from UAS threats

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing's Base Area Defense Crew, (BADC), pose for a photo, Sept. 10, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. BADC was established by the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, in partnership with Task Force Americal, as a Joint Total Force counter unmanned aerial systems team, responsible for operating several air defense command and control systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

