U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing's Base Area Defense Crew, (BADC), pose for a photo, Sept. 10, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. BADC was established by the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, in partnership with Task Force Americal, as a Joint Total Force counter unmanned aerial systems team, responsible for operating several air defense command and control systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|09.10.2022
|09.10.2022 05:48
|7408401
|220910-F-FT779-1008
|3570x2378
|5.18 MB
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|5
|1
This work, New joint BADC team ensures PSAB security from UAS threats, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
