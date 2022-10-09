Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New joint BADC team ensures PSAB security from UAS threats

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing's Base Area Defense Crew, (BADC), pose for a photo, Sept. 10, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. BADC was established by the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, in partnership with Task Force Americal, as a Joint Total Force counter unmanned aerial systems team, responsible for operating several air defense command and control systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New joint BADC team ensures PSAB security from UAS threats, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

