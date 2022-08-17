Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) OC Spray Security Training

220817-N-LZ409-1013 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (August 17, 2022) Marcelino Madayag Jr., a lead police officer with the Department of the Navy, practices subduing a threat after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security training course at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

