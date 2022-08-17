Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) OC Spray Security Training

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    220817-N-LZ409-1013 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (August 17, 2022) Marcelino Madayag Jr., a lead police officer with the Department of the Navy, practices subduing a threat after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security training course at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    TAGS

    security
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Oleoresin capsicum
    PMRF

