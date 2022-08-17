220817-N-LZ409-1013 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (August 17, 2022) Marcelino Madayag Jr., a lead police officer with the Department of the Navy, practices subduing a threat after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security training course at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7407990
|VIRIN:
|220817-N-LZ409-1013
|Resolution:
|3508x2339
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) OC Spray Security Training, by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
