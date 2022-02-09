Today we spotlight Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Willa Trask. Follow our post throughout the day to learn about how Trask found DPAA, what Chest Radiographic Comparison Analysis is, and what she considers the most important part of her work at DPAA.

Why did you choose to pursue a job at DPAA?

"I first learned about the DPAA (then JPAC) almost 18 years ago as an undergraduate," said Trask.

"Over the proceeding years, I subsequently gained broad anthropological and archaeological experience working in the academic and private sector, but always kept DPAA and its important mission in mind because it struck a chord," she explained.

"In 2015, while working on an archaeological project in #Saipan, I was fortunate enough to meet the DPAA field sciences manager, Dr. Denise Tō, during a unilateral turnover. After speaking with her about her work and the DPAA mission, I knew that the DPAA was exactly where I wanted to be," she continued, "I first joined the Scientific Analysis team as an ORISE postdoctoral fellow the following year."

