U.S. Army Pathfinder course finds its way to Camp Dodge, Iowa

U.S. Army Soldiers board CH-47 Chinooks operated by Soldiers with Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion while conducting the Pathfinder course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 8, 2022. Army Pathfinders are trained to provide navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft in areas designated by supported unit commanders. During the Pathfinder course, students are instructed in aircraft orientation, aero-medical evacuation, close combat assault, ground to air communication procedures, control center operations, all three phases of a sling load operation, helicopter landing zone and pick up zone operations, and drop zone operations dealing with U.S. military fixed and rotary wing aircraft for personnel and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

