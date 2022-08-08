Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Pathfinder course finds its way to Camp Dodge, Iowa

    U.S. Army Pathfinder course finds its way to Camp Dodge, Iowa

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers board CH-47 Chinooks operated by Soldiers with Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion while conducting the Pathfinder course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 8, 2022. Army Pathfinders are trained to provide navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft in areas designated by supported unit commanders. During the Pathfinder course, students are instructed in aircraft orientation, aero-medical evacuation, close combat assault, ground to air communication procedures, control center operations, all three phases of a sling load operation, helicopter landing zone and pick up zone operations, and drop zone operations dealing with U.S. military fixed and rotary wing aircraft for personnel and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:01
    Photo ID: 7407514
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-YJ938-364
    Resolution: 3887x2591
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pathfinder course finds its way to Camp Dodge, Iowa, by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    CH-47 Chinook
    Iowa National Guard
    Pathfinder
    Camp Dodge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT