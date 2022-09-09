Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW Airmen honor 9/11 first responders

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Fire and Emergency Services Airmen from the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron descend down a stairwell at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sep 9, 2022. Each year, Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a stairwell climb, in which they simulate ascending 110 floors in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

    TAGS

    US
    9/11
    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    EOD
    firefighters

