6th ARW Airmen honor 9/11 first responders

Fire and Emergency Services Airmen from the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron descend down a stairwell at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sep 9, 2022. Each year, Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a stairwell climb, in which they simulate ascending 110 floors in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)
Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 14:14
Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
