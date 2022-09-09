6th ARW Airmen honor 9/11 first responders

Fire and Emergency Services Airmen from the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron descend down a stairwell at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sep 9, 2022. Each year, Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a stairwell climb, in which they simulate ascending 110 floors in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

