The Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office has launched a new initiative to recognize individuals across the enterprise who are driving change in the digital domain. A virtual kick-off event on Sept. 8 introduced more than 175 digital ‘doers’ from across the Air and Space Force to the Digital Agents of Change campaign. The goal of the program is to continue to motivate the grassroots digital transformation efforts by highlighting both successes as well as instances where individuals have failed forward, bringing new insights with the potential to drive transformational change.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:10 Photo ID: 7406663 VIRIN: 220908-F-ZS999-1001 Resolution: 2501x1397 Size: 0 B Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Digital Agents of Change, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.