    Digital Agents of Change

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office has launched a new initiative to recognize individuals across the enterprise who are driving change in the digital domain. A virtual kick-off event on Sept. 8 introduced more than 175 digital ‘doers’ from across the Air and Space Force to the Digital Agents of Change campaign. The goal of the program is to continue to motivate the grassroots digital transformation efforts by highlighting both successes as well as instances where individuals have failed forward, bringing new insights with the potential to drive transformational change.

    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:10
    Virtual event kicks-off Digital Agents of Change campaign

