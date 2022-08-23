Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE safety program recognized as premier in Defense Department

    FRCE safety program recognized as premier in Defense Department

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn G. Skelly, left, presents Fleet Readiness Center East Compliance and Quality Department Head Amy Morgan, industrial hygienist Pam Jestness and lead safety specialist Brian Pounders with the organizational 2022 Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award during an Aug. 23 ceremony in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes the depot’s safety management system as the best in the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:10
    Photo ID: 7406639
    VIRIN: 220823-N-AC707-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE safety program recognized as premier in Defense Department, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE safety program recognized as premier in Defense Department

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAFETY
    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC
    OUSDPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT