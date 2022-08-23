Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn G. Skelly, left, presents Fleet Readiness Center East Compliance and Quality Department Head Amy Morgan, industrial hygienist Pam Jestness and lead safety specialist Brian Pounders with the organizational 2022 Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award during an Aug. 23 ceremony in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes the depot’s safety management system as the best in the Department of Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:10 Photo ID: 7406639 VIRIN: 220823-N-AC707-1001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.34 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE safety program recognized as premier in Defense Department, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.