    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa patrols Florida Straits

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902) patrols the South Florida Straits, south of the Florida Keys, July 7, 2022. During their patrol, Tampa’s crew collaborated with 12 other Coast Guard cutters, numerous Coast Guard aircraft, and other Department of Homeland Security boats and aircraft to detect, deter, and intercept unsafe and illegal ventures to the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Eli Maurer)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7406636
    VIRIN: 220707-G-BX086-082
    Resolution: 2187x1641
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Tampa patrols Florida Straits, by SCPO Melissa Leake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns home following successful 56-day Caribbean Sea patrol

    Tampa

