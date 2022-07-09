SPC Nicholas Stagliano, an Infantryman, 1st Squad, 2nd Plantoon, 2-503 Battle Co., out of Vicenza, Italy collects his gear after landing in the Hohenburg Dropzone, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Stagliano, from Westchester County, NY, is taking part of Saber Junction 22 which is a two-week multi-national training excercise to assess the 173d Airborne's ability to execute Unified Land Operations in a joint, combined environment. U.S. Army Reserve photo by SSG Jeff Daniel

Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022
Sky Soldiers jump into Saber Junction 22, by SSG Jeff Daniel