    Sky Soldiers jump into Saber Junction 22

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Daniel 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SPC Nicholas Stagliano, an Infantryman, 1st Squad, 2nd Plantoon, 2-503 Battle Co., out of Vicenza, Italy collects his gear after landing in the Hohenburg Dropzone, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Stagliano, from Westchester County, NY, is taking part of Saber Junction 22 which is a two-week multi-national training excercise to assess the 173d Airborne's ability to execute Unified Land Operations in a joint, combined environment. U.S. Army Reserve photo by SSG Jeff Daniel

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 03:46
    Photo ID: 7406187
    VIRIN: 220907-A-RJ477-1009
    Resolution: 6354x4246
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers jump into Saber Junction 22, by SSG Jeff Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airborne
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TryToWin

