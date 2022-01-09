Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this rustic vessel about 1 mile south of Bud N' Mary's Marina, Islamorada, Florida, Sept. 1, 2022. The people were repatriated on Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

