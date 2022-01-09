A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this rustic vessel about 1 mile south of Bud N' Mary's Marina, Islamorada, Florida, Sept. 1, 2022. The people were repatriated on Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7405978
|VIRIN:
|220901-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|300.53 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|84
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT