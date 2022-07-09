The Mill Creek Diversion Dam and fish ladder (fish ladder is under the grate) in August. The new ladder is expected to be built on the opposite side of the river, on the same side as Rooks Park. The project is still in the initial design phases.

Date Taken: 09.07.2022
Location: WALLA WALLA, WA, US