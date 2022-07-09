Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mill Creek Diversion Dam and fish ladder (fish ladder is under the grate) in August

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The Mill Creek Diversion Dam and fish ladder (fish ladder is under the grate) in August. The new ladder is expected to be built on the opposite side of the river, on the same side as Rooks Park. The project is still in the initial design phases.

    New fish ladder planned for the Mill Creek Diversion Dam

