NSA Naples Community Participates in 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge

220907-N-XS877-6303 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 7, 2022) Patches and photos were placed out for those participating in the 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples. The patches and photos represent the 343 firefighters that lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

