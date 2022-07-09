Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples Community Participates in 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge

    NSA Naples Community Participates in 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220907-N-XS877-6303 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 7, 2022) Patches and photos were placed out for those participating in the 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples. The patches and photos represent the 343 firefighters that lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:09
    Photo ID: 7405426
    VIRIN: 220907-N-XS877-6303
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Community Participates in 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA NAPLES Patriot’s Day 9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT