Team Rota: Gemma Philage

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 26, 2022) Gemma Philage, counseling, advocacy and prevention program (CAP) supervisor and family advocacy representative (FAR) at Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Rota, Spain, poses for a photo in front of the FFSC building, Aug. 26, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 05:29
|Photo ID:
|7404449
|VIRIN:
|220826-N-RY670-1004
|Resolution:
|3409x2435
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
