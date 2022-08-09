Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for second UDCG [Image 3 of 3]

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for second UDCG

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin gives opening remarks at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, German, Sept. 8, 2022. The Ukraine Defense Consultative Group, a U.S. Secretary of Defense initiative, brings together global Allies and partners to discuss Ukraine's security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 04:58
    Photo ID: 7404434
    VIRIN: 220908-F-VY348-0025
    Resolution: 5000x3679
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for second UDCG [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

