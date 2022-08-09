Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for second UDCG [Image 1 of 3]

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov are escorted to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. Austin met with NATO counterparts and over 40 other nations to discuss both the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. The U.S. is committed to supporting Ukraine to deter and defend against further aggression and build a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 04:58
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
    TAGS

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

