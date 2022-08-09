US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for second UDCG

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov are escorted to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. Austin met with NATO counterparts and over 40 other nations to discuss both the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. The U.S. is committed to supporting Ukraine to deter and defend against further aggression and build a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

