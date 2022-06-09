Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search and rescue partners respond to false activation of EPIRB on Saipan

    Search and rescue partners respond to false activation of EPIRB on Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    09.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 out of Anderson Air Force Base with an embarked U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia member use a handheld Direction Finder on Saipan to home in on an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon signal on Sept. 6, 2022. Multiple local, federal, and maritime partners responded to the EPIRB activation prior to the signal ceasing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji).

    Search and rescue partners respond to false activation of EPIRB on Saipan

