Search and rescue partners respond to false activation of EPIRB on Saipan

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 out of Anderson Air Force Base with an embarked U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia member use a handheld Direction Finder on Saipan to home in on an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon signal on Sept. 6, 2022. Multiple local, federal, and maritime partners responded to the EPIRB activation prior to the signal ceasing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji).

