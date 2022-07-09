BALTIMORE (Sep 7, 2022) The USS Constellation fires a cannon signifying a ship’s arrival to the Baltimore Harbor at the start of Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

Date Taken: 09.07.2022
Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
Photo by PO3 Maurice Brown