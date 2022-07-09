Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ship's Arrival [Image 10 of 10]

    Ship's Arrival

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maurice Brown 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sep 7, 2022) The USS Constellation fires a cannon signifying a ship’s arrival to the Baltimore Harbor at the start of Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 00:04
    Photo ID: 7404242
    VIRIN: 220907-N-NO356-0002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship's Arrival [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ship's Arrival
    Ship's Arrival
    Ship's Arrival
    Ship's Arrival
    Ship's Arrival
    Ship's Arrival
    Welcoming Ceremony
    Welcoming Ceremony
    Welcoming Ceremony
    Ship's Arrival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Fleetweek and Flyover Baltimore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT