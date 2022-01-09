Faces of Air Base 201

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brahe Gazzelli, a weather forecaster with the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, is responsible for providing 24/7 weather support, specifically advance warning of inclement weather for Air Base 201, Niger. The advance warning allows service members and civilians on base to seek shelter and prepare equipment for the storm’s impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Perry Aston)

