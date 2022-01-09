Faces of Air Base 201

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maria Calhoun, a weather forecaster with the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, is responsible for providing 24/7 weather support, specifically advance warning of inclement weather for Air Base 201, Niger. Since Sgt Calhoun and her team's arrival in early July, the team has forecasted eighteen storms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Perry Aston)

