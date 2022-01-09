Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Air Base 201 [Image 1 of 2]

    Faces of Air Base 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Perry Aston 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maria Calhoun, a weather forecaster with the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, is responsible for providing 24/7 weather support, specifically advance warning of inclement weather for Air Base 201, Niger. Since Sgt Calhoun and her team's arrival in early July, the team has forecasted eighteen storms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Perry Aston)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    This work, Faces of Air Base 201 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Perry Aston, identified by DVIDS

    Airmen
    weather
    readiness
    Niger
    AB 201

