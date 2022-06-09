Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 6]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple 

    Naval District Washington

    220906-N-SC038-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2022) Sailors conduct a foreign-object-debris walk-down on the well deck aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of responsibility transiting to the Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C2F
    OFRP
    Maryland Fleet Week

