Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220906-N-SC038-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2022) Sailors conduct a foreign-object-debris walk-down on the well deck aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of responsibility transiting to the Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple/Released)

